We will not accept George Wright remaining an MP — Golding

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) President Mark Golding is calling on the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) to act promptly in its handling of Member of Parliament George Wright, who was yesterday interviewed by the police regarding an incident of assault that was captured on video.

Golding, in a video on social media, reminded that the party on Monday promised that Wright would face “swift consequences” if the man in the footage was confirmed to be him.

“The Jamaica Labour Party issued a statement on Monday afternoon saying that if there is confirmation that the party member and MP conducted himself as is being alleged the consequences will be swift. That's what they said. Well, that is now confirmed,” said the Opposition leader.

The JLP's General Secretary and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, in a statement on Monday said, “if there's confirmation that the party member and MP conducted himself as is being alleged, the consequences will be swift”.

He added that his party is treating the issue very seriously and reiterated that there's no place in the JLP for any individual who abuses or attacks anyone, in particular women.

