'We will overcome', Pandohie says after Facey warehouse fire

'We will overcome', Pandohie says after Facey warehouse fireSunday, October 10, 2021
|
Seprod Group CEO Richard Pandohie says Saturday night's fire at the Facey Commodity main warehouse in Kingston was "hard to watch".
Read: Fire rages at Facey Commodity
It is reported that the fire started about 8 pm and quickly engulfed the warehouse.
Expressing that though Saturday night's blaze was a "tough night" for his team, Pandohie noted they would build back stronger.
"Really tough night for our team, major fire at our main Facey warehouse...we will overcome this, but it is hard to watch," he tweeted.
There were no reported injuries from the blaze.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy