'We will overcome', Pandohie says after Facey warehouse fire

Seprod Group CEO Richard Pandohie says Saturday night's fire at the Facey Commodity main warehouse in Kingston was "hard to watch".

It is reported that the fire started about 8 pm and quickly engulfed the warehouse.

Expressing that though Saturday night's blaze was a "tough night" for his team, Pandohie noted they would build back stronger.

"Really tough night for our team, major fire at our main Facey warehouse...we will overcome this, but it is hard to watch," he tweeted.

There were no reported injuries from the blaze.