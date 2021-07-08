'Wear your masks', Mayor Scott urges councillors

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Chairman of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Spanish Town, Norman Scott, chastised councillors for not wearing masks during the corporation's monthly general meeting earlier today, after he noticed that they were not following the proper COVID-19 protocols.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness advised that individuals should remain six-feet apart and should cover their mouth and nose with a mask or any such item when in a public space, to limit the spread of the virus.

“Can the councillors get their masks please?” Scott asked.

“Let us be responsible. We are leaders and if we are leaders, let us lead,” a seemingly disgruntled Scott said.

He went on to express his concern over the COVID-19 Delta variant which is wreaking havoc in the United States, which, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is more contagious than other strains.

“Councillors, I have been reading about the Delta variant and I'm very concerned, and I hope and pray that this strain doesn't come to Jamaica,” the mayor said.

When posed with the question of why he isn't wearing his mask, Scott defended his action by stating that he was "physically distanced from everyone," and therefore, he doesn't need to wear it.

In addition, Scott stated that, “although there seem to be a reduction in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, we continue to use the physical distance protocols in the seating arrangements, and I urge everyone to follow the protocols”.

Jamaica recorded seven additional COVID-19 related deaths and 41 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Candice Haughton