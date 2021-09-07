Weather in Jamaica: A mixed bag in the forecast

Weather in Jamaica: A mixed bag in the forecastTuesday, September 07, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A mixed bag of weather is in the forecast for the island on Tuesday.
The Meteorological Service of Jamaica stated that the morning is expected to be partly cloudy in northeastern parishes, otherwise mainly sunny.
In the afternoon, isolated showers and thunderstorms are anticipated mainly across sections of central and western parishes, while it is also expected to be windy along the south coast.
It is expected to be mainly fair Tuesday night.
The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 33 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to also hit a high of 33 degrees. A small craft warning is in effect for offshore areas of the south coast due to strong winds and rough seas.
