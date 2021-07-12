Weather in Jamaica: A wet day for much of the island

Weather in Jamaica: A wet day for much of the islandMonday, July 12, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Don't leave the umbrella at home on Monday as rain is in the forecast with a tropical wave expected to move across Jamaica in the afternoon.
According to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, the forecast for the morning is isolated showers across eastern parishes and partly cloudy elsewhere.
It is expected to become cloudy in the afternoon with showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Windy conditions are also anticipated due to the presence of a low-level jet stream, which is a narrow band of fast flowing winds in the lower level of the atmosphere.
Lingering showers, mainly across eastern parishes, are anticipated in the night.
The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 33 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to also hit a high of 33 degrees. A small craft warning is in effect for inshore areas of the south coast and offshore areas of the north and south coasts due to strong winds and rough seas.
