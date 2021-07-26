Weather in Jamaica: Afternoon showers across most parishes

KINGSTON, Jamaica – It is expected to rain in most sections of the island Monday as a tropical wave moves across the country.

According to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, possible isolated showers are anticipated across eastern parishes in the morning, otherwise it will be partly cloudy.

It is expected to become cloudy in the afternoon with showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

In the night, lingering showers are anticipated across sections of mainly eastern and south central parishes, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy.

The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 32 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to also hit a high of 32 degrees. There is no marine warning at this time.