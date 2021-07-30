Weather in Jamaica: Afternoon showers in the forecast

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has advised of afternoon showers on Friday.

Partly cloudy conditions dominate the morning forecast.

In the afternoon, showers and isolated thunderstorms are anticipated across sections of most parishes, while it is also expected to be windy along the south coast.

The night is expected to be partly cloudy.

The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 33 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to also hit a high of 33 degrees. A small craft warning is in effect for inshore and offshore areas of the south coast due to strong winds and rough seas.