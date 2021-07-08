Weather in Jamaica: Another windy day

KINGSTON, Jamaica – It is expected to be another relatively windy day.

According to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, windy conditions persist especially across southern parishes due to the lingering presence of a low-level jet stream.

The forecast for Thursday morning is mainly sunny and windy while the afternoon is expected to be partly cloudy across hilly areas and windy especially across southern parishes.

Wednesday night is expected to be mainly fair and windy especially along the south coast.

The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 34 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to also hit a high of 34 degrees. A small craft warning remains in effect for inshore and offshore areas of both the south and north coasts due to strong winds and rough seas.

A tropical wave is approaching the central Caribbean.