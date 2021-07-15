Weather in Jamaica: Brace for afternoon showers

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- There is a trough across the central Caribbean that is expected to remain across the region over the next few days.

Against that background, the Meteorological Service of Jamaica said the forecast for Thursday morning is that there will be isolated showers across eastern parishes and it will be partly cloudy elsewhere.

Brace for a wet afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms anticipated across most parishes.

It is expected to be partly cloudy in the night.

The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 33 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to also hit a high of 33 degrees.

There is no marine warning at this time.