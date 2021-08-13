Weather in Jamaica: Brace for showers

KINGSTON, Jamaica – An induced trough associated with Tropical Depression Fred is expected to bring showers across the island on Friday.

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica predicts periods of showers and thunderstorms across eastern parishes, and cloudy conditions elsewhere, in the morning.

In the afternoon, the forecast is for periods of showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.

It is expected to be cloudy in the night.

The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 32 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to hit a high of 33 degrees. There is no marine warning at this time.

At 5am, Tropical Depression Fred was located 595 kilometres east southeast of Key West, Florida.