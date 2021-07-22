Weather in Jamaica: Breezy conditions persist

Weather in Jamaica: Breezy conditions persistThursday, July 22, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says windy conditions are expected to persist during the days due to the presence of a low-level jet stream - a narrow band of fast flowing winds in the lower level of the atmosphere.
In its 5am forecast for Thursday, the met office said, in the morning, it is expected to be partly cloudy across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere, and windy along coastal areas.
It is anticipated that windy conditions will continue to be a feature in the afternoon, along with isolated showers and thunderstorms across hilly inland areas and western parishes, and partly cloudy elsewhere.
Mainly fair conditions are anticipated in the night.
The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 34 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to also hit a high of 34 degrees. A small craft warning is in effect for inshore and offshore areas of the north and south coasts due to strong winds and rough seas.
