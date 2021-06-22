Weather in Jamaica: Isolated afternoon showers in some parishes

Expect partly cloudy conditions across the island Tuesday morning, according to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica.

In the afternoon, the forecast is that it will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes, and it will also be windy especially across southern parishes.

The forecast for Tuesday night is partly cloudy.

The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 34 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to also hit a high of 34 degrees. A Small Craft Warning remains in effect for inshore and offshore areas of the south coast due to strong winds and rough seas.

Jamaica is expected to experience a trough across the island over the next few days. Additionally, a tropical wave is also expected to move into the vicinity of the island by Tuesday.