Weather in Jamaica: Isolated showers in the forecast

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says isolated showers are expected across sections of the island Monday

The forecast for the morning is isolated showers across eastern parishes.

Central and western parishes are expected to experience isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon while windy conditions are anticipated mainly across southern parishes.

It is expected to be partly cloudy in the night.

The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 33 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to also hit a high of 33 degrees. A small craft warning is in effect for inshore and offshore areas of the south coast and offshore areas of the north coast due to strong winds and rough seas.

There is currently a tropical wave east of Jamaica but there is no significant rainfall associated with the system, according to the met office.