Weather in Jamaica: Mostly cloudy conditions as Elsa moves farther away

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Expect mostly cloudy conditions Monday as Tropical Storm Elsa moves farther away from the island.

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica anticipates that it will be mostly cloudy particularly across central and western parishes in the morning, while windy along the south coast.

The forecast for the afternoon and night is partly cloudy and windy.

The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 32 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to hit a high of 31 degrees. A small craft warning remains in effect for inshore and offshore areas of the north and south coasts due to strong winds and rough seas.

At 5am, Tropical Storm Elsa was located approximately 350 kilometres northwest of Montego Bay.