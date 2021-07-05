Weather in Jamaica: Mostly cloudy conditions as Elsa moves farther away

Weather in Jamaica: Mostly cloudy conditions as Elsa moves farther awayMonday, July 05, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Expect mostly cloudy conditions Monday as Tropical Storm Elsa moves farther away from the island.
The Meteorological Service of Jamaica anticipates that it will be mostly cloudy particularly across central and western parishes in the morning, while windy along the south coast.
The forecast for the afternoon and night is partly cloudy and windy.
The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 32 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to hit a high of 31 degrees. A small craft warning remains in effect for inshore and offshore areas of the north and south coasts due to strong winds and rough seas.
At 5am, Tropical Storm Elsa was located approximately 350 kilometres northwest of Montego Bay.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy