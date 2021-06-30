Weather in Jamaica: Partly cloudy conditions to dominate

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Partly cloudy conditions are expected to dominate on Wednesday, according to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica.

The forecast for the morning is partly cloudy especially across eastern parishes and windy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are anticipated across western parishes in the afternoon, while it is expected to be partly cloudy elsewhere and windy especially across southern parishes. The night is expected to be partly cloudy.

The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 33 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to also hit a high of 33 degrees. A Small Craft Warning is in effect for offshore areas of the south coast due to strong winds and rough seas.

There is presently a high pressure ridge across the island. Additionally, there is a low-level jet stream across the Central Caribbean which is resulting in windy conditions especially across southern parishes.