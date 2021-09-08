Weather in Jamaica: Mainly sunny, isolated afternoon showers

KINGSTON, Jamaica – It's another mixed bag of weather in the forecast on Wednesday.

In the morning, it is expected to be mainly sunny while, in the afternoon, the forecast is for isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across sections of central and western parishes, according to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica.

It is expected to be fair Wednesday night.

The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 32 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to also hit a high of 32 degrees. A small craft warning is in effect for offshore areas of the south coast due to strong winds and rough seas.