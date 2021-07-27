Weather in Jamaica: Mostly cloudy, occasional showers

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has predicted mostly cloudy conditions throughout Tuesday.

In the morning, the forecast is for the skies to be mostly cloudy while, in the afternoon, it is expected to be cloudy with occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.

Tuesday night is expected to be mostly cloudy.

The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 33 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to also hit a high of 33 degrees. There is no marine warning at this time.