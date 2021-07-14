Weather in Jamaica: Partly cloudy and windy conditions to dominate

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Partly cloudy and windy conditions are expected to dominate on Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, It will be partly cloudy especially across northeastern parishes in the morning, while it while it will also be hazy and windy.

In the afternoon, partly cloudy and windy conditions are expected to be the dominant weather feature, but there will be possible isolated showers across sections of southwestern parishes.

The night is expected to be partly cloudy mainly across sections of northern parishes.

The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 33 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to also hit a high of 33 degrees. A small craft warning is in effect for inshore and offshore areas of the north and south coasts due to strong winds and rough seas.