Weather in Jamaica: Partly cloudy conditions dominate forecast

Weather in Jamaica: Partly cloudy conditions dominate forecastMonday, September 06, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Partly cloudy conditions are expected to dominate throughout Monday, according to the forecast by the Meteorological Service of Jamaica.
Additionally, the met office advised the public to expect windy conditions mainly along southern coastal areas due to the presence of a low level jet stream.
Also, sections of hilly areas and western parishes should experience isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 33 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to also hit a high of 33 degrees. A small craft warning is in effect for offshore areas of the south coast due to strong winds and rough seas.
There is presently a trough across the island that is expected to remain the next few days.
Major Hurricane Larry is approximately 1,175 kilometres east northeast of the leeward islands.
