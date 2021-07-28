Weather in Jamaica: Partly cloudy conditions highlight forecast

Weather in Jamaica: Partly cloudy conditions highlight forecastWednesday, July 28, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A trough is presently across Jamaica and is expected to remain over the next few days, according to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica.
The forecast for Wednesday morning is partly cloudy.
In the afternoon, it is expected to become cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of southern and northwestern parishes, while it will be partly cloudy elsewhere.
Wednesday night is expected to be partly cloudy.
The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 34 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to hit a high of 33 degrees. There is no marine warning at this time.
