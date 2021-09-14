Weather in Jamaica: Partly cloudy with pockets of showers

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Tuesday will see partly cloudy conditions dominate with scattered showers across some parishes in the afternoon.

According to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, the morning will be partly cloudy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are anticipated across northern parishes and hilly areas of southern parishes in the afternoon, while partly conditions are expected to dominate again in the night.

The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 32 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to also hit a high of 32 degrees. There is no marine warning at this time.