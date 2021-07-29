Weather in Jamaica: Pockets of showers, partly cloudy

Weather in Jamaica: Pockets of showers, partly cloudyThursday, July 29, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Isolated showers are anticipated for sections of the island during the course of the day, according to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica.
In the morning, isolated showers and thunderstorms are predicted for eastern parishes while it is expected to be partly cloudy elsewhere.
In the afternoon, it is expected to become cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes, white partly cloudy elsewhere.
Partly cloudy conditions highlight the forecast for the night.
The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 34 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to hit a high of 33 degrees. A small craft warning is in effect for offshore areas of the south coast due to strong winds and rough seas.
Meanwhile, a tropical wave is approaching the central Caribbean.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy