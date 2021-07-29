Weather in Jamaica: Pockets of showers, partly cloudy

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Isolated showers are anticipated for sections of the island during the course of the day, according to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica.

In the morning, isolated showers and thunderstorms are predicted for eastern parishes while it is expected to be partly cloudy elsewhere.

In the afternoon, it is expected to become cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes, white partly cloudy elsewhere.

Partly cloudy conditions highlight the forecast for the night.

The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 34 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to hit a high of 33 degrees. A small craft warning is in effect for offshore areas of the south coast due to strong winds and rough seas.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave is approaching the central Caribbean.