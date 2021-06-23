Weather in Jamaica: Scattered afternoon showers across central, western parishes

Weather in Jamaica: Scattered afternoon showers across central, western parishesWednesday, June 23, 2021
Expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across sections of central and western parishes on Wednesday afternoon.
The Meteorological Service of Jamaica also advised that it will be windy across southern parishes in the afternoon, while partly cloudy conditions will dominate across the island in the morning.
The forecast for Wednesday night is partly cloudy.
The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 34 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to also hit a high of 34 degrees. A Small Craft Warning remains in effect for inshore and offshore areas of the south coast due to strong winds and rough seas.
There is presently a trough across the island that is expected to remain over the next few days.
