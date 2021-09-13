Weather in Jamaica: Scattered showers in the afternoon

KINGSTON, Jamaica – There is a chance for some showers on Monday.

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica is anticipating scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes in the afternoon.

Earlier, in the morning, the forecast is for partly cloudy conditions across eastern parishes, while isolated thunderstorms are anticipated across western parishes on Monday night.

The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 32 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to also hit a high of 32 degrees. There is no marine warning at this time.