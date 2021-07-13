Weather in Jamaica: Sunny to partly cloudy, windy

KINGSTON, Jamaica – On Tuesday it will be mainly sunny early but partly cloudy and windy by the afternoon, according to the 5am forecast by the Meteorological Service of Jamaica.

The forecast for the night is mainly fair.

The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 33 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to also hit a high of 33 degrees. A small craft warning remains in effect for inshore and offshore areas of the south coast and offshore areas of the north coast due to strong winds and rough seas.

A high pressure ridge is building across the island and it is expected to remain until Thursday when a trough enters the central Caribbean.