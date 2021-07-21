Weather in Jamaica: Sunshine and wind in the forecast

KINGSTON, Jamaica – It will be mainly clear skies on Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, mainly sunny and windy conditions will be the dominant feature in both the morning and the afternoon while it is expected to be fair in the night.

The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 34 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to also hit a high of 34 degrees.

A small craft warning is in effect for inshore areas of the north and south coasts and offshore areas of the south coast due to strong winds and rough seas.