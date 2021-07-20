Weather in Jamaica: Windy conditions expected to persist

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Windy conditions are expected to persist across the island Tuesday due to the presence of a low-level jet stream – a narrow band of fast flowing wind in the lower levels of the atmosphere.

According to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, isolated showers are anticipated across eastern parishes while it is also expected to be windy particularly in the south.

Windy conditions will continue in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for hilly areas and western parishes, and partly cloudy elsewhere.

The night is expected to be mainly fair, with windy conditions expected to persist especially across southern parishes.

The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 33 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to also hit a high of 33 degrees. A small craft warning is in effect for inshore and offshore areas of the north and south coasts due to strong winds and rough seas.