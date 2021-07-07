Weather in Jamaica: Windy conditions in the forecast

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Meteorological Service of Jamaica anticipates a breezy day.

The forecast for Wednesday morning is mainly sunny and windy while the afternoon is expected to be partly cloudy and windy especially across southern parishes.

Wednesday night is expected to be mainly fair.

The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 32 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to also hit a high of 32 degrees. A small craft warning remains in effect for inshore and offshore areas of the south coast and offshore areas of the north coast due to strong winds and rough seas.

Tropical Storm Elsa is located approximately 115 kilometres west northwest of Tampa, Florida.