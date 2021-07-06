Weather in Jamaica: Mainly sunny morning, partly cloudy afternoon

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The skies are becoming clearer as Tropical Storm Elsa moves farther away from Jamaica.

A high pressure ridge is building across the island and, according to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, it is expected to be partly cloudy across eastern parishes and mainly sunny elsewhere Tuesday morning.

The forecast for the afternoon is partly cloudy, and windy mainly across southern parishes due to the presence of a low level jet stream.

It is expected to be mainly fair Tuesday night.

The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 32 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to also hit a high of 32 degrees. A small craft warning remains in effect for inshore and offshore areas of the south coast and offshore areas of the north coast due to strong winds and rough seas.

At 5am, Tropical Storm Elsa was located approximately 80 kilometres southwest of Key West, Florida.