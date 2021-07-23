Weather in Jamaica: windy, partly cloudy conditions highlight the forecast

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Expect windy conditions to continue through to Saturday due to the presence of a low-level jet stream – a narrow band of fast flowing wind in the lower levels of the atmosphere.

According to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, partly cloudy conditions will dominate Friday morning.

On Friday afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across western parishes, otherwise partly cloudy. It is also expected to be windy particularly in the south.

It will be mainly fair Friday night, the met office predicts.

The maximum temperature expected for Kingston is 33 degrees Celsius, while Montego Bay is expected to also hit a high of 33 degrees. A small craft warning is in effect for inshore and offshore areas of the south coast due to strong winds and rough seas.

In the meantime, a tropical wave is approaching the central Caribbean.