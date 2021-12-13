Weekend operations lead to seizure of several firearms, ammunition across island - police

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Eight firearms and several rounds of ammunition were seized over the weekend as police continued their heightened operational activities to increase public safety across the island.

In Bethel Town, Westmoreland, an unidentified man was fatally shot during a confrontation with lawmen early Saturday morning. One firearm was seized during the incident which was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB).

Additionally, police in Clarendon seized a special .38 revolver and three rounds of ammunition during an operation in Ward Hill district in the parish later that morning.

In the meantime, officers assigned to the St Andrew South Police Division seized a Glock 9mm pistol, and 14 rounds of ammunition on Seaward Drive, Kingston 11 during a joint police/ military operation in the area on Saturday evening. One man was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Later that day, about 10:15 pm, a Browning 9mm pistol was seized in Flanker, St James during a joint police/ military operation. A premises was searched and the firearm found and one man taken into custody.

About an hour later, members of a joint police/ military team carried out an operation in Majesty Gardens, Kingston when a group of men reportedly ran on seeing members of the security forces before opening gunfire at them. Checks were made at a premise and a .45 9mm pistol with eight rounds of ammunition were found. No one was arrested, the police said.

In the St Catherine South Police Division, a Smith and Wesson Pistol and 25 rounds of ammunition were seized on Sunday, December 12 following police operations on Water Lane, Old Harbour, St Catherine. Reports are that about 2:00 am, the police conducted a snap raid at a premises occupied by several men. The premise was searched and the firearm and ammunition found. Four men were arrested in connection with the seizure, the police said.

A second firearm was seized in Clarendon on Sunday afternoon. One .38 revolver with two .38 cartridges was seized in Sandy Bay, in the parish and one man taken into custody.

About 9:50 pm, over in St James, five people were taken into custody following the seizure of a Glock pistol with ten 9mm rounds of ammunition in Browns Lane, Granville. Reports are that during a joint police/military patrol, persons were seen standing on the roadway. Upon seeing the law enforcers they ran. The five were accosted and a search of the area resulted in the find, according to the police.

The police are renewing their appeal to the public to report illegal firearms and ammunition to them. Persons may do so anonymously by calling Crime Stop at 311.