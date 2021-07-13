Wehby calls for study to determine the possible negative effects of casino gambling

KINGSTON, Jamaica— There is a renewed call for a study to be done to determine the possible negative effects of casino gambling on the Jamaican society.

Government Senator Don Wehby made the call last Friday as he endorsed the Casino Gaming [Amendment] Act 2021 which was passed by the Senate.

“There is another important point I would like to make today. I support this legislation, but I also want to acknowledge that the abuse of gambling is a social issue which can have negative effects on the society. So, we have to be responsible in developing the casino gaming industry and how it operates,” Wehby said during his contribution to the debate.

He pointed out that in countries such as the Bahamas citizens are not allowed to gamble in local casinos.

Wehby, who is also the chairman of Jamaica Promotions Corporation [JAMPRO], reminded that the Casino Gaming Commission in its 2016 Annual Report recommended that research be undertaken to determine the types of issues associated with gaming in Jamaica. He noted that this would allow a benchmark to be developed and measures could be taken to reduce its effect on the local communities.

“From my checks, this research was not done. I am therefore renewing the call for us to investigate the current levels of abuse of gambling in Jamaica and depending on the findings take the necessary steps to ensure that the development of the casino gaming industry does not have an adverse social impact on our local communities,” Wehby stated.

The JAMPRO chairman said Jamaica must also be mindful of the money laundering and financing of terrorism risks that can be associated with developing the casino industry.

“So, I support a national risk assessment being done on an ongoing basis to ensure that our AML [anti-money laundering] framework is responsive to those risks,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wehby is confident that casino gaming can be a game changer for the country. He noted that the infrastructure work is expected to be significant given the scope of the requirements for establishing an integrated resort development with the minimum capital investment being US$500 million.

“It should be noted that the amendments [to the legislation] speak to the [Finance] Minister's ability to dictate the level of expenditure of these facilities, and this is with a view to ensure these developments are impactful on the economy,” said Wehby.

He also highlighted that luxury resorts have a higher employment to room ratio, which will translate to more jobs that will require specific skills to operate in a casino.

To this end, Wehby said the authorities must ensure that the workforce is trained to meet the demand.