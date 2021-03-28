Wehby upset about exposure of Grace mackerel on Robinson's food chart

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Government Senator Donald Wehby has expressed his disappointment with the exposure of the label on a GraceKennedy product during the Budget Debate in the House of Representatives, recently.

Speaking in the Senate's Appropriations Debate at Gordon House on Friday, Wehby, who is serving his second term in the Senate, thinks that Opposition spokesman on finance, Julian Robinson, should have protected the label of the GraceKennedy brand tinned mackerel he included in his basket of food items.

Wehby was also concerned about why Robinson skipped getting the food prices from the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) instead of from parties that he is not willing to identify.

The basket of food items ended up being the main attraction in Robinson's response to Finance and Public Service Minister Dr Nigel Clarke's Budget Debate opener, with a basket of common food items, which he displayed in the House of Representatives on March 11 as reflecting huge price increase over the past five years.

But, Wehby said that he was “taken aback” by the exposure of his company's product which, he insisted, had only increased in price by 34 per cent over the past five years, although it was shown in Robinson's basket as rising by 81.82 per cent.

“When you look at the percentage increases, it bears no semblance to what was shown. None. Zero. And you have to bear in mind devaluations, freight charges, commodity prices on the world market,” he said.

Wehby said that he was disappointed that the GraceKennedy brand was actually exposed during the episode in the House.

“[The brand] I am associated with was actually shown. You don't do that. When you are demonstrating, you turn your back because you are really speaking about a product,” he said, noting his position as Group Chief Executive Officer at GraceKennedy Limited, the country's main food distributor.

“I was taken aback…I think that was based on my own vision of the thing; Mine was the only brand that was shown; The GraceKennedy (tinned) mackerel,” the senator pointed out.

“I see it as an error. I don't think he meant any harm by what (he did), but what I will say is that it is not good publicity for us. I have gotten a lot of criticism about it. It's not good publicity…In fact it has probably hurt the brand. We must be very careful how we use data to make a point especially in Parliament,” he argued.

He said that Robinson should have also recognised that, in order to arrive at the correct price figures, he should have sought the official pricing from the CAC.

“The problem I have is that, it is not clear where the Opposition spokesman got his figures…I like tracks where, you get it from somewhere and we can discuss it and debate it,” Wehby said.

“It is known that all of us in here (Senate) that, especially for basic food items, you must use the information from the Consumer Affairs Commission. I don't want to get into the details of why, but you have to get the Consumer Affairs Commission's figures for products,” Wehby added.

The CAC is a government agency under the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, which has the role to enforce the Consumer Protection Act 2005 (Amended 2012) and a range of additional legislation, promoting competition and fair trading, for the benefit of all Jamaicans.

Balford Henry