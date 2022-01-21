Wehby wants SOEs re-implemented

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Senator Donald Wehby wants the States of Emergency (SOEs), which lasted less than two weeks last November after the Opposition refused to support their extension, re-implemented.

Government Senator Wehby told the Senate Friday that the country should rely on the expertise of the Chief of Staff of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and the Commissioner of Police, who both make the recommendations to the Government.

“I personally rely on the expertise of the leadership of the JCF and the JDF. I have a lot of confidence in the Commissioner (Major General Antony Anderson) and the newly appointed Chief of Staff of the JDF,” he said, using the opportunity to welcome the JFF's Rear Admiral Antonette Sandra-Lee Wemyss Gorman.

Weymyss Gorman was installed as the JDF's first female Chief of Defence Staff on Thursday, at a ceremony at King's House attended by Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang.

Senator Wehby said that the country has to rely on the expertise of the security forces, “who are saying that they need the States of Emergency. He noted that Rear Admiral has admitted, publicly, since her swearing in that the States of Emergency do work.

“If the demonic acts being committed by these monsters is not an emergency, then I don't know how many mayhems need to happen before some of us recognize that (we need) the emergencies, and one of the first things she said ( at her installation) was that SOEs works. That was the headline 'SOEs work',” he noted.

He said that the security forces must be given all the resources they need to fight the crime monsters. He also welcomed the recent implementation of new ZOSOs.

“We can and we will overcome the crime monster but, as I said, it will take unity and decisiveness for us to show the criminals that we will not let them destroy our beautiful country and its people,” Wehby said.

He stated that, in addition to the SOEs and the ZOSOs, there was also the need to speed up the legislative process.

“We must find the fiscal space to prioritise the reform of the police force by passing the Police Services Act. I am very big on that. The Police service must be organized and resourced to assist with stabilization, stabilizing communities and building social cohesion.

“In doing so communities can form crime prevention partnerships with the police. Police and community engagements will be instrumental in maintaining law and order in our country,” he said.

Wehby also named the Firearms Act and the Bail Act, as important legislation needing urgent attention, as they are needed to bolster crime fighting efforts.

Balford Henry