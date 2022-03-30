Welder detained after US$700,000 ganja seizure in Portland

Welder detained after US$700,000 ganja seizure in PortlandWednesday, March 30, 2022
|
PORTLAND, Jamaica — A 45-year-old welder was detained by police on Tuesday following the seizure of approximately 1000 pounds of ganja in Portland.
Police said the drug has a street value of approximately US$700,000.
The man, whose name is being withheld pending further investigations, is from St Elizabeth.
He was reportedly held with the contraband while driving in Buff Bay.
Police report that about 2:00 pm, a Toyota station wagon motor car being driven by the welder was intercepted. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, the compressed ganja was found inside.
The welder was arrested on reasonable suspicion for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.
The car with the ganja was seized.
David Dunkley
