Welder dies after being electrocuted in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - A man was reportedly electrocuted after he became entangled in electrical wires at his house in Bernard Lodge, St Catherine on Thursday.

Dead is 39-year-old Andy Rodney.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that Rodney, who is a welder, was conducting repairs on a tractor shortly after 12:00 pm Thursday, when electrical wires fell on him, electrocuting him in the process.

Shortly after, Rodney's teenage son found him lying unresponsive and entangled in the wires.

Rodney was assisted to the hospital where he reportedly died.

Investigations are ongoing.