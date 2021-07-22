West Indians among participants in new 100-ball cricket in England

A new format of cricket was heralded into the sport on Wednesday with the launch of the 100-ball cricket competition, The Hundred, in England.

The organisers, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), are aiming to widen the appeal of cricket to families through the new format.

Several West Indian players are jotted amongst the eight teams in both the men's and women's tournaments and they will be joined by international players across the world, all seeking to lift their teams to the August 21 final at Lord's and eventually the title.

Among the West Indians participating are Sunil Narine, Carlos Braithwaite and Stafanie Taylor.

The competition will add to the other recognised format of cricket that are Test, which is played over five days; the 50-over One Day Internationals; and the recently introduced Twenty20, which involves each team bowling overs. There is also the regional four-day cricket tournaments.

This new cricket competition will be played over a 100-ball innings with each innings lasting 65 minutes, with two sets of five deliveries being bowled before the end is changed.

Each bowler, who has a maximum of 20 deliveries for an innings, can bowl two sets of five from a particular end or successive sets of five from each end. The Powerplay will be the first 25 deliveries of the innings.

Fielding teams can take a two-minute strategic time-out after the first 25 deliveries and either team will have an opportunity to take drinks intervals, although they can get drinks at the boundary edge or at the fall of a wicket without time being used.

The teams will be allowed only one unsuccessful DRS (Decision Review System) review each innings and should they find themselves in a position of not being able to bowl the last five balls of the innings within the 65 minutes, one less player will be permitted outside the fielding restriction area.

Interestingly, when a batsman is caught after the batters crossed while the ball is in the air, the non-striker will now have to return to the original end. And, to constitute a match, a minimum of 25 balls have to be bowled to the team batting second unless a result has been achieved earlier.

In the opening match Wednesday afternoon, Oval Invincibles defeated Manchester Originals by five wickets, with two balls to spare.