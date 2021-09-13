West Indies Petroleum supports Boot Gas Station's vaccination drive-thru

ST ANN, Jamaica – Boot Gas Station in Drax Hall, St Ann on Sunday hosted a drive-thru vaccination event in support of Jamaica's island-wide mass vaccination effort. As a key incentive to getting the population vaccinated, the first 50 vehicles which arrived with two to three persons to receive the vaccine were offered 10 litres of free gas.

The drive-thru programme spearheaded by Wayne Boothe, the owner of Boot Gas Station, is just one model that can be followed throughout the island as the Government continues to get inventive in distributing vaccines, Booth suggested in a press release.

“We are happy with today's turnout, and it's great to see so many Jamaicans coming out to get vaccinated in the comfort of their own cars,” Boothe said.

With a vested interest in seeing the nation return to normal, West Indies Petroleum (WIPL) donated 1,000 gallons of fuel to Boot Gas Station, in contribution to their initiative. This donation came as an added bonus, and a deciding factor for some, helping to urge people to receive the vaccine.

WIPL CEO Charles Chambers stated, “WIPL is dedicated to doing what we can with what we have to contribute to getting Jamaicans vaccinated. We're grateful to the co-sponsors who joined this initiative and to Boot Service Station for providing the much-needed space and the requisite logistical planning to organize the blitz.” Chairman, Gordon Shirley added, “If we all join together for the mutual goal of getting everyone vaccinated, we can get through this pandemic together. Today was one positive step in that right direction. We at WIPL hope to continue contributing in whatever way that we can.”

The day proved to be a success with lines of vehicles for the drive-thru which ended with over 400 people receiving a shot of either the AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine. Walk-ins were also welcomed, which increased the number of doses given to those who were interested but didn't have access to vehicles, the press release stated.

According to the organisers, the blitz would not have been possible without the sponsorship of other organisations, who graciously provided much-needed refreshments throughout the day. These key sponsors included Cari-Med Group, Rainforest Seafoods, Lasco, Wisynco and G.A.S. Investments Ltd.