West Indies Women set for short tour to Pakistan, ahead of ICC World Cup Qualifiers

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed that the West Indies Women are set to tour Pakistan for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) from November 8 to 14.

The Pakistan Cricket Board have also confirmed all the tour logistics and has submitted detailed medical and security plans to CWI for final review.

The West Indies Women are due to arrive in Pakistan on November 1 for the ODI series that is scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

This will be the West Indies Women's third bilateral series in 2021, after hosting Pakistan and South Africa in the Caribbean this summer. The West Indies players are currently in Antigua for a high-performance training camp as part of the team's preparation for the upcoming Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.

CWI's CEO, Johnny Grave, said the upcoming Pakistan tour is a key part of the West Indies' preparations ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers.

“This reciprocal tour to Pakistan is an important part of our preparation plans ahead of the World Cup qualifying tournament that is scheduled to take place in Zimbabwe in mid-November. This tour to Pakistan will give the team the chance to play in different conditions compared to the Caribbean and have more high-level competitive cricket ahead of aiming to secure one of the three qualifying spots available for the Women's Cricket World Cup next year.”

The West Indies Women will travel directly to Zimbabwe after the ODI Series for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers from November 21 to December 5. They will be one of ten teams, along with Pakistan, aiming to secure one of three qualifying places for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup set for New Zealand in February 2022.

The West Indies Women last toured Pakistan in January 2019 for three T20 Internationals in Karachi.