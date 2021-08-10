West Indies Women to host South Africa Women in eight-match series in Antigua

ST JOHN'S, Antigua – West Indies Women will be back in action in the coming weeks when they host South Africa Women in an eight-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

This series is a build up to the ICC Women's World Cup qualifiers later this year.

Following West Indies Womens's CG Insurance T20I and CG Insurance ODI wins over Pakistan in July in the white-ball formats, the team will now face the Proteas in three T20 Internationals and five CG Insurance One-Day Internationals. The upcoming series will run from Tuesday, August 31 to Monday, September 19, according to a release Tuesday.

The release disclosed that ahead of the matches against South Africa, West Indies Women will hold their third high performance training camp this year under the guidance of Head Coach, Courtney Walsh, as Cricket West Indies (CWI) have significantly increased investment in the West Indies Women's preparations and in the Women's game overall.

“We are delighted to have more cricket on the horizon as this will be a vital part of our preparations for the ICC World Cup Qualifiers. We are at a crucial juncture as we prepare for this big event and again, we want to thank CWI for organising this camp, the T20Is and the CG Insurance ODI Series to get the girls up to speed,” Walsh said,

“We were fantastic against Pakistan last month and we want to bring that winning momentum into this series of matches as well. We are going in the right direction, with the way we want. There is a lot to play for and we will be up for the challenge.”

West Indies will use the CG Insurance ODI Series as part of their preparations for the ICC Women's World Cup qualifiers, as they look to secure a spot in the ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand next year. The marquee 50-over tournament will see 31 matches being played from March 4 to April 3, 2022. Eight of the world's best cricket nations will go head-to-head in six host cities: Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.