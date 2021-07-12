West Indies announce 14-member squad for 3rd CG Insurance T20 International

GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia — The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel has announced the 14-member squad for the third match of the CG Insurance T20 International (T20I) series against Australia.

The match will be played under lights at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium (DSCG) on Monday, July 12, with the first ball at 7:30 pm (6:30 pm local time).

Fast bowler Oshane Thomas has been named in the match-day squad. He comes in for Fidel Edwards who is unavailable due to a tricep injury sustained in the second CG Insurance T20I. West Indies lead the five-match CG Insurance Series 2-0. They had a superb win by 18 runs last Friday night followed by an impressive 56-run triumph on Saturday night.

Roger Harper, lead selector said: “Fidel Edwards has an injury to his arm so Oshane Thomas has been drafted into the squad and will provide that extra bit of pace. The aim is still to win the series while providing opportunities for all players in the provisional squad to showcase their skills.”

This CG Insurance T20I Series forms part of the West Indies' T20 World Cup preparation with a total of 15 T20Is to be played across three months in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup, which is being staged in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

Fans in the Caribbean can watch exclusively live on Flow Sports or via the Flow Sports app. The third and fifth CG Insurance T20Is will also be on Flow Sports Extra 4 premium channel which is being made available free to all Flow Sports subscribers for these two exciting games.

Fans can also follow live ball-by-ball scoring in the www.windiescricket.com live match centre, featuring the new live match blog. Live radio commentary is available on a number of radio stations across the Caribbean and available worldwide, except in India and Bangladesh, on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.

Fans in Australia can follow this match and the entire West Indies vs Australia CG Insurance T20I and ODI Series live on Foxtel's Fox Cricket channel as well as via live stream on Kayo Sports.

The CWI said fully vaccinated patrons will be able to buy tickets for the series from the stadium ticket office at the East Gate on presentation of their vaccination documentation and their national ID.

The full squad follows: Kieron Pollard (Captain); Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain); Fabian Allen; Dwayne Bravo; Sheldon Cottrell; Andre Fletcher; Chris Gayle; Shimron Hetmyer; Evin Lewis; Obed McCoy; Andre Russell; Lendl Simmons; Oshane Thomas; and Hayden Walsh Jr.