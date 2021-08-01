West Indies bat first in third T20 against Pakistan

West Indies bat first in third T20 against PakistanSunday, August 01, 2021
|
PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AFP) — West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan in the third Twenty20 International of the four-match series at the National Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.
Trailing 1-0 following a seven-run loss in the second match at the same venue on Saturday, the home side have brought in all-rounder Andre Russell as opening batsman while Evin Lewis continues to struggle with an abdominal issue which forced him to retire hurt in the second game.
Veteran Chris Gayle is expected to move up the order to open the batting with Andre Fletcher.
Pakistan have also made one change to their winning line-up from the day before as Shaheen Shah Afridi is replaced by fellow pacer Haris Rauf.
Teams:
West Indies - Kieron Pollard (captain), Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein.
Pakistan - Babar Azam (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir.
Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS), Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match Referee: Richie Richardson
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy