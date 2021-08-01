West Indies bat first in third T20 against Pakistan

PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AFP) — West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan in the third Twenty20 International of the four-match series at the National Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.

Trailing 1-0 following a seven-run loss in the second match at the same venue on Saturday, the home side have brought in all-rounder Andre Russell as opening batsman while Evin Lewis continues to struggle with an abdominal issue which forced him to retire hurt in the second game.

Veteran Chris Gayle is expected to move up the order to open the batting with Andre Fletcher.

Pakistan have also made one change to their winning line-up from the day before as Shaheen Shah Afridi is replaced by fellow pacer Haris Rauf.

Teams:

West Indies - Kieron Pollard (captain), Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein.

Pakistan - Babar Azam (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir.

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS), Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson