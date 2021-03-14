West Indies beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in 3rd ODI

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) – West Indies defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in the third One-Day International at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium here Sunday.

Scores:

SRI LANKA 274 for six off 50 overs (Wanindu Hasaranga 80 not out, Ashen Bandara 55 not out, Danushka Gunathilaka 36, Dimuth Karunaratne 31; Akeal Hosein 3-33)

WEST INDIES 276 for five off 48.3 overs (Darren Bravo 102, Shai Hope 64, Kieron Pollard 53 not out; Suranga Lakmal 2-56)