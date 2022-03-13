West Indies fined for slow over-rate against India

HAMILTON, New Zealand — West Indies have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for slow over-rate during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match against India in Hamilton, New Zealand on Friday.

According to the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

West Indies were two over short of the mark, thus a fine of 40 per cent was imposed on the West Indies by Shandre Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. On-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Paul Wilson, third umpire Ahmed Shah Pakteen, and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge levelled the charge on West Indies.

After losing the toss in Hamilton against India, West Indies failed to finish their 50 overs in time while bowling first. Following the game, West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor accepted the sanction and there was no need for a formal hearing.

India posted a total of 317/8, thanks to hundreds from Smriti Mandhana (123) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109). They followed it up by a sensational performance with the ball to limit West Indies to 162, winning the match by 155 runs,” according to the ICC.