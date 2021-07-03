West Indies name 13-man squad for 5th T20 International against South Africa

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada – The Cricket West Indies Selection Panel named the 13-member squad for the fifth and final CG Insurance T20 International (T20I) against South Africa. With the series level 2-2 the match is effectively a “final” and will be played at the Grenada National Stadium on Saturday, July 3 with the first ball at 2pm (1pm Jamaica Time).

Sheldon Cottrell, the experienced left-arm fast bowler, has been named in the squad for the first time in the CG Insurance T20I series. Two-time T20 World Champions, West Indies won the series opener by eight wickets on Saturday, June 26. South Africa won the second match by 16 runs and secured a one-run win in the third match on Tuesday, June 29. West Indies levelled the Series with a superb victory by 21 runs in Thursday's fourth game to set up today's showdown.

This CG Insurance Series forms part of the West Indies' World Cup preparation with a total of 15 T20Is to be played across three months in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup to be played from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Full squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain), Sheldon Cottrell, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Christopher Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Akeal Hosein

Travelling Reserves: Jason Holder, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr