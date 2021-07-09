West Indies names 14-member squad for 1st T20 International against Australia

West Indies names 14-member squad for 1st T20 International against AustraliaFriday, July 09, 2021
|
GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia – The Cricket West Indies Selection Panel has announced the 14-member squad for the first of the five match CG Insurance T20 International (T20I) Series against Australia. The match will be played under lights at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium on Friday, July 9, with the first ball at 7:30pm (6:30pm Jamaica Time).
Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr has been named in the match-day squad while all-rounder Fabian Allen returns from injury sustained in the recent series against South Africa. All-rounder Jason Holder is being rested for this series as part of his workload management, and he is expected to feature in upcoming One-Day Internationals and Test matches.
“Hayden Walsh Jr adds variety and another wicket-taking option, while Fabian Allen, who was unavailable for the last game because of injury, returns. Considering the opposition, it is important that the team plays well in all departments, especially the batting, which needs to deliver more consistently,” said Roger Harper, lead selector.
This CG Insurance T20I Series forms part of the West Indies' World Cup preparation with a total of 15 T20Is to be played across three months in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup to be played from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.
Full squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Christ Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh Jr.
Travelling Reserves: Akeal Hosein, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas
