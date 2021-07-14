West Indies names 14-member squad for T20I matches

GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia – The Cricket West Indies Selection Panel has announced the 14-member squad for the fourth and fifth matches of the CG Insurance T20 International (T20I) Series against Australia.

The matches will be played under lights at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium (DSCG) on Wednesday, July 14 and Friday, July 16 with the first ball at 7:30pm (6:30pm Jamaica Time).

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and off-spinner Kevin Sinclair have been named in the match-day squad as replacements for Shimron Hetmyer and Obed McCoy, who have minor injuries. West Indies have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match CG Insurance Series. West Indies clinched the Series with a six-wicket victory on Monday night, after a superb win by 18 runs last Friday night followed by an impressive 56-run triumph on Saturday night.

Roger Harper, Lead Selector stated, “The team has played really well to win the first three matches and the CG Insurance Series – they have played good cricket in every department. The aim is to continue to build on the momentum created and strive to win the remaining games. Winning builds confidence from a team perspective and will give the players greater belief in the roles they are playing. So, it is important to keep winning. We took the decision to rest players who have picked up some niggles and give opportunities to other players in the squad.”

This CG Insurance T20I Series forms part of the West Indies' T20 World Cup preparation. The defending champions have a total of 15 T20Is to be played across three months in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup which is being staged in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14.