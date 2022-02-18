West Indies opt to bowl in Pollard's 100th T20 international

West Indies opt to bowl in Pollard's 100th T20 internationalFriday, February 18, 2022
KOLKATA, India (AFP)— West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl against India in his 100th Twenty20 international as the tourists look to bounce back in the second match Friday.
The West Indies have made one change from their opening loss, with fit-again all-rounder Jason Holder back in place of Fabian Allen at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
"We will try to bowl first and limit them to a low total," Pollard, whose side trail the three-match series 1-0, said at the toss.
"Continue to execute our skills. We can't do much in a one-day break."
India, led by Rohit Sharma, play the same team, which won the previous match by six wickets, in their bid to clinch the series.
"It's a lightning outfield, we need to play our shots and then see what we need to do after the powerplay," said Rohit.
"There is always room for improvement, and we want to raise our game to the next level."
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (capt), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell
Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)
TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)
Match Referee: Manu Nayyar (IND)
