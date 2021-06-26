West Indies put South Africa in to bat in first T20

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (AFP) — West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and put South Africa in to bat in the opening fixture of their five-match T20 International series at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Saturday.

West Indies omitted batsman Lendl Simmons and veteran pacer Fidel Edwards from their 13-man squad as they seek to make amends for the Test squad's abysmal performances in the two Tests against the Proteas in St Lucia over the previous fortnight.

South Africa's final eleven includes batsman David Miller, who is playing the 79th match for his country in the format and therefore becomes the most capped T20 International player for South Africa.

This is the first T20I meeting between the teams since the West Indies won a low-scoring duel at the group stage of the 2016 World T20 in India, which the Caribbean side went on to win in a dramatic final against England in Kolkata.

Teams: West Indies — Kieron Pollard (captain), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy.

South Africa — Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rassie van der Dussen, Henrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Umpires: Leslie Reifer (WIS), Patrick Gustard (WIS)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)