West Indies recall Russell for South Africa T20s

West Indies recall Russell for South Africa T20sSaturday, June 26, 2021
GRAND ANSE, Grenada (AFP) — All-rounder Andre Russell was recalled on Friday to the West Indies squad for the first two T20 internationals against South Africa.
Russell, 33, is a two-time T20 World Cup winner, having been a member of the squad which won the titles in 2012 and 2016.
He has played 49 T20Is for the West Indies but has yet to score a half-century. His last appearance was against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in March last year.
"Andre Russell will add that 'X' factor to the team," said lead selector Roger Harper.
"He is an impact player with both bat and ball and lends greater depth in both departments.
"The aim is to build on the performance against Sri Lanka earlier this year, to build confidence, while determining our best squad and team as we run into the ICC T20 World Cup."
Kieron Pollard captains the side which also includes 41-year-old batsman Chris Gayle.
The first two matches in the five-match series take place at the Grenada National Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.
Squad:
Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair
